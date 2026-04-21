After finishing 10th in the regular Premier League 2 season, Palace secured their place in the competition’s play-off phase.

The league adopted a Swiss-style format last season, with teams facing 20 of the 29 sides during the initial phase. The top 16 teams then progressed to a single-elimination round of 16 to determine the overall champion.

Play-off fixtures are determined by league position, with first playing 16th, second facing 15th, and so on. As a result of their 10th-place finish, Palace travel to face Liverpool, who finished seventh.

The tie will be played at the Liverpool Academy, with extra time and penalties used if required.

Should the Eagles progress, they will face either Manchester United U21s or Aston Villa Under-21s in the quarter-finals.

You can watch all the action on Palace TV+, with coverage beginning at 13:45 BST ahead of a 14:00 BST kick-off - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and to subscribe now!