Following the postponement of the original match on Wednesday, 21st January due to a waterlogged pitch at the VBS Community Stadium, our final and must-win group-stage fixture against Borussia Mönchengladbach has now been rearranged.

The match will now take place on Wednesday, 18th February, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT at the VBS.

Supporters can watch the game live on Palace TV+ – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.

Ticket information will be announced in due course, and we will continue to keep supporters updated should there be any further changes to the Academy fixture schedule.