Phil spent 26 years at Crystal Palace, with much of it at the helm, becoming the longest-serving CEO during his tenure in South London before becoming a part-time consultant to the club in May.

He was in office when Crystal Palace won promotion to the top flight in 1997, 2004 and 2013, and also became a member of the FA Council representing the Premier League, and sat on the FA’s Professional Game Board whist in SE25.

Chairman Steve Parish commented: “Phil has been an integral part of CPFC for the last 26 years, and it’s fair to say his contribution to the club is immeasurable. Quite apart from his unswerving loyalty, day-to-day hard work, Phil has been the most loyal of servants steering the club through not one, but two, periods when the very existence of the club was threatened.

“During those two administrations Phil was instrumental in holding the club together. He brought in the management team that kept the club in the championship in 2010 on that famous day in Sheffield and set the club on course for where it is today.

“We wish him every possible success in his new job. On a personal note I would like to publicly thank you Phil, you’ve been brilliant to work with we’ve had an enormous amount of pressure at times but also a huge amount of fun.

"Good luck mate, we look forward to seeing you back at Selhurst sometime soon.”

Alexander said: “It was an immense privilege to serve as Chief Executive of Crystal Palace more than two decades.

"I am proud of all the club achieved during my time at Selhurst Park, from the tumultuous early days, when our survival was under threat, to our status today as a respected, long-established Premier League club, known for its community values and real connection to its supporter base.”

He added of his new role: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of being CEO of such a great club. I’ve been hugely impressed by the ambition of the owner and chairman and I’m very much aware of the passion of the fans and their appetite for success.

“The infrastructure at Bristol City is ready for the Premier League and I will be working hard with everybody at the club to achieve the goal of promotion.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to wish Phil the very best on his new challenge at Bristol City.