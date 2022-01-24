The 33-year-old last represented Strømsgodset in his native Norway, and said in a translated Instagram post: "Time to put the soccer shoes on the shelf. After 429 games spread over 16 seasons with, among other things, national team games, Premier League games and cup finals, I take with me many nice experiences, important lessons, friendships, ups and some downs."

Parr joined Palace in 2011 aged 22 from Aalesund. He became an instant regular in the team at left-back, earning Player of the Season for 11/12, having helped the south Londoners reach the League Cup semi-final.

He remained one of the first names on the teamsheet in 2012/13, and played 38 league games in the promotion season despite sustaining an injury in April.

He returned to make his Premier League debut in December 2013 before joining Ipswich Town the following season, having made 101 Palace appearances.

He is remembered in south London for his unrelenting work rate along the flanks and part of the back four, and we wish Jonathan all the best in retirement.