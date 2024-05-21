Following Palace’s fantastic finish to the season, the quartet have been selected by England manager Gareth Southgate as part of an extended squad ahead of this summer’s finals in Germany.

All four Eagles could potentially be involved as England host Bosnia & Herzegovina (Mon, 3rd June, 19:45 BST) at St James’ Park and Iceland (Fri, 7th June, 19:45) at Wembley in a pair of warm-up friendlies.

For Eze and Guéhi, the call-ups mark returns to the England squad after brief absences with injury, having debuted in June 2023 (against Malta) and March 2022 (versus Switzerland) respectively. Eze has two caps to his name, and Guéhi nine.

Henderson, meanwhile, could be set to win his first international cap since his debut in November 2020 against the Republic of Ireland.

The goalkeeper was last named in an England squad in September 2022, and previously featured in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad, when Southgate’s team reached the final before losing out to Italy on penalties.

For Wharton, it is a first-ever senior England call. The midfielder only received his first Under-21s call-up – and debut – in March, after spending the first week of the international fortnight with in the Under-20s age group.

The 20-year-old’s seamless adaptation to life in the Premier League, having joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January, has seen his fine form rewarded with a place in Southgate’s extended squad.

While a place in the squad at this stage does not imply selection for the finals – which kick off in Germany on 14th June, ahead of England’s first group-stage match on Sunday, 16th June against Serbia – it is the first time Palace have had four players chosen by the Three Lions since England's summer tour of Australasia in 1991 (Nigel Martyn, Geoff Thomas, John Salako and Ian Wright).

England's final squad for Euro 2024 will be announced on Saturday, 8th June – stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app for all the latest international news and call-ups.