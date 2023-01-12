Speaking with Palace TV after receiving the award, Kitching commented: “This means a lot.

“I’m grateful that the fans rate me so much! I’m thankful to the girls in front of me as well for helping keep a clean sheet against Lewes.

“I’d like to dedicate the award to my Auntie, who I lost over Christmas. She was very supportive of my football – this one’s for her.”

Midfielder Kirsten Reilly was previously named cinch Player of the Month for November.

Palace Women's next home game is against London City Lionesses at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 15th January.

Tickets for are available for the game from £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members, and can be purchased here.

Please note that ticket prices will increase on match day for purchases made online and at the stadium.