Having already claimed the inaugural award for October, the Palace shot-stopper now has another to her name after keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Lewes before Christmas.
A number of outstanding saves in that Women’s Championship game – including a fine double stop inside the opening quarter-of-an-hour – also led to Kitching being nominated for the league’s Player of the Week award.
And it was Palace supporters' votes on social media which led to Kitching receiving Player of the Month recognition once more.