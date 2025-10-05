The 18-year-old could make his international debut for the young Boys in Green on Friday, 10th October (11:00 BST), with a second fixture scheduled for Sunday, 12th October (11:00 BST), offering another opportunity to feature.

Tom Mohan's side are preparing ahead of the U19 EURO qualifiers in the Netherlands in November. Ireland are in Group 1 with Cyprus, Kazakhstan, and the hosts.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, King was a mainstay in the Palace U18s side and captained the team on occasion.

He scored his first goal of the campaign in August 2024 against Reading U18s and added a second in a commanding 5-0 victory away to West Ham U18s in January.

His assured performances earned him a place in the U21s squad, where he made his debut in a 2-0 win at West Brom early February. King concluded the season with 27 appearances across both age groups – 19 for the U18s and eight for the U21s – scoring twice and registering one assist.

In the current 2025/26 season, King has seen his playing time limited due to injury. His only appearance so far came in the EFL Trophy, where he played 62 minutes in a 3-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon mid-September.

Now recognised at international level, King’s call-up is a testament to his hard work and dedication as he looks to make his mark with Ireland’s U19 side.