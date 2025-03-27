The 18-year-old centre-back has steadily progressed through the Academy in recent years, having been a key part of the Under-15 side which finished runners-up against Sunderland in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.

King signed a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season and made 31 out of a possible 32 appearances for the Under-18s, with six goals and two assists to his name.

In 2024/25, King has continued to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the U18s, captaining the side on occasion. He made his first-ever appearance for the Under-21s in February, helping to keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion.

Upon putting pen to paper, King said: “It’s a great feeling. You’re working your whole career towards signing [a professional contract] – this is my first one, and hopefully there's many more to come.”