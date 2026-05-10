The 19-year-old was presented with his award at half-time of the Men's senior fixture against Everton, having enjoyed an outstanding first full campaign at U21 level, becoming a key figure in Darren Powell’s side by featuring in all but one of the 23 matches he was available for, while also showing impressive determination to overcome injury setbacks.

King made a significant impact at both ends of the pitch, scoring three goals – including decisive strikes in Premier League 2 victories over Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers – while also contributing four assists.

Among those assists were clever flick-ons and pinpoint lofted passes, with the latter setting up goals for Benji Casey and Dean Benamar against Nordsjaelland and Liverpool respectively.

Defensively, King played an equally important role. He helped the side keep four clean sheets and produced crucial goal-line clearances in International Cup victories over Juventus and Borussia Mönchengladbach to help the young Eagles top their group.

He repeated that defensive heroism with a vital goal-line block in extra-time of the PL2 Round of 16 win over Liverpool.