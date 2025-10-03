The Eagles and the Reds both went into last weekend’s contest at Selhurst Park without having suffered a defeat this season within 90 minutes, with Arne Slot’s Liverpool side having won six games on the bounce before Saturday.

But having impressed against Liverpool on the way to winning the Community Shield on penalties in August, Oliver Glasner’s side produced one of the club’s all-time great performances, packed with pace, style and verve, to put the reigning Premier League champions to the sword.

Goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Eddie Nketiah – the latter with virtually the last kick of the game, to add to the drama – gave Palace a fully-deserved victory, and sent the Eagles second, at the time, in the Premier League table.

Glasner’s team were acknowledged by the LMA panel, made up of distinguished figures with vast experience in the game: Jess Creighton, Les Ferdinand, Sir Alex Ferguson, Barry Fry, Chris Hughton, Mick McCarthy, Martin O’Neill, Stuart Pearce, Clare Tomlinson, Carla Ward, and Rachel Yankey.