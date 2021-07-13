Confirming the signing, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Remi brings plenty of Football League experience with him, and we are really pleased to add him to our goalkeeping ranks, where he will continue to develop under the tutelage of Dean Kiely, alongside Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.”

Remi told Palace TV: “I can’t wait to get started. I'm excited to work with Dean Kiely again because he helps me improve, and I’ve got two great goalkeepers to look up to in Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland. It’s great to be a part of it, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Remi is pictured sporting the new PUMA Home GK shirt for 21/22 - both the Home and Away GK kits are available NOW online, and in club stores from Friday. Check out both new kits by clicking here.

The club earlier confirmed that Wayne Hennessey has left the club after seven years, following the expiry of his contract. Fellow goalkeeper Stephen Henderson has also departed after two years at Palace. Wayne and Stephen have been valuable members of the goalkeeping contingent at the club, and we wish them both well for the future.