The 27-year-old shot-stopper most recently played for Sunderland, but has acquired a range of experience across the Football League. Matthews began his career at his local side Norwich City, spending his time in the Canaries’ Academy whilst making several loan moves to sides such as Doncaster Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers.
Bolton made Matthews a permanent addition in January 2019 and the goalkeeper went on to feature a total of 58 times for the Trotters. Throughout his senior career, Matthews has played 138 games and kept 38 clean sheets.