Oliver Glasner’s Eagles sealed the first-ever major trophy in the club’s history with a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley in May – and now the FA Cup winners will wear gold to celebrate that triumph.

Eagle Gold features a buttoned collar with fine black stripes around the edge, a detail also found on the cuffs of the sleeve and at the top of the accompanying socks of the same colour, which also feature our founding date ‘1861’ embossed on the calves. The kit is completed by gold shorts.

The kit is modelled above and below by Palace stars Chloe Arthur, Justin Devenny, Marc Guéhi, Maxence Lacroix, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Issy Sibley and Adam Wharton, as well as South London musicians Katy B and James Vickery.

The stars were shot on an art gallery-themed set celebrating the achievement, alongside the FA Cup itself and the two trophies we have previously won at Wembley: the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup and the 2013 Championship play-off trophy.

Eagle Gold is available to buy online now, and will be available in-store from tomorrow (Friday, 25th July).