The 20-year-old forward will seek further valuable experience of first-team football as part of Johnnie Jackson’s Wimbledon side, as they mount a bid for promotion from League Two.

Last season, Gordon helped Carlisle United to achieve exactly that via the play-offs, starting in the final at Wembley against Stockport County. He spent the first half of this season on loan at Cambridge United.

The Academy forward has been with Palace for over a decade and has made the first-team matchday squad on 13 occasions since 2020. He scored 13 times in 17 appearances for the Under-21s last season.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to wish John-Kymani the best of luck on his loan spell.