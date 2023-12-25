With 25th December being the annual occasion that Santa Claus is at his busiest, Palace TV thought to pose the essential question: what if Santa... were from south London?

Needless to say, the likes of Bill Nighy, Ebere Eze, Michael Olise, Aimee Everett, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Rob Holding, Remi Matthews, David Ozoh - and more - had some thoughts to share... as did the big man himself!

Covering drip, transportation, sayings – you'll never guess what Mateta answered – and grub, a range of Palace stars were on hand to put together the perfect 'south London Santa'.

Enjoy the video above – and have a very Happy Christmas!