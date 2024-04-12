On Friday, 5th April, Josh Harris, co-owner of Crystal Palace, and Marjorie Harris visited the state-of-the-art Crystal Palace Academy facilities to present a $100,000 donation, which will play a pivotal role in transforming the lives of local young people in south London.

Accompanied by Chairman Steve Parish, Palace for Life’s CEO Mike Summers, and Head of Pathways and Learning, Susan Patterson-Smith, the Harris’ were briefed on the significant impact their generous donation will have on the lives of young people who need vital support in taking the next step in their education, training or employment.

Harris Philanthropies was co-founded in 2014 by Josh Harris, Founder of 26North and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and his wife, Marjorie, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation and Chair of the Washington Commanders Foundation.

Harris Philanthropies’ work focuses on catalytic giving and purpose-driven investing that maximizes impact and creates long-term change in communities where the family has deep connections. Harris Philanthropies partners with organisations to support and initiate opportunities for at-risk youth, health and wellness initiatives and broad-based community growth.

“As the parents of five children, and through our work at Harris Philanthropies and our sports teams, we’ve seen first-hand how sports and educational programming can converge to help shape the future leaders of our communities,” said Josh and Marjorie Harris.

"Through GAME ON, we’re fortunate to be able to support programming that provides career-oriented resources and experiences for young people who might not otherwise have access. This contribution is about using the transformative power of sports to make a positive impact on the lives of youth and families in south London, and we are so glad to be able to do it.”