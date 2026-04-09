The funding builds on Harris Philanthropies’ initial support in April 2024 which helped kickstart the programme and expand education, training and employment opportunities for young people in South London.
Since then, thanks to the valued backing of Harris Philanthropies and other GAME ON partners, the programme has continued to grow, supporting 210 young people in its second year through tailored guidance, training and skills development, helping them take important steps into the working world.
Harris Philanthropies’ support has bolstered GAME ON’s specialised ‘Kick Off to…’ courses, helping young people gain industry specific qualifications, alongside ‘Industry Insights & Trips’, which offer real life workplace experiences and networking opportunities and the core ‘Skills for Life’ course, which covers a broad range of employability skills.