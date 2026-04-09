GAME ON has also expanded into new sectors, including a Kick Off to Health and Social Care programme delivered in partnership with the NHS which gives participants the chance to visit Croydon University Hospital and take part in a three day work placement.

At the Palace for Life Youth Hub, delivered in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, hundreds of young job seekers have accessed careers advice, training and employability support. So far, more than 500 young people have engaged through these sessions.

Across GAME ON, 61% of participants have already moved into employment or education, with many others continuing to receive one-to-one support as they work towards where their employment goals.

While these outcomes are encouraging, unemployment rates among 16-24 year olds remain above pre-pandemic levels, with both inner and outer London boroughs continuing to see higher rates than the rest of England.

With demand for pathways into employment continuing to grow, Harris Philanthropies’ ongoing support allows Palace for Life to play its part in addressing these challenges by scaling up its existing programmes, expanding into growing sectors with new industry partners, enhancing support for participants with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, strengthening its one-to-one support for those finishing their courses, and widening its community engagement efforts by hosting more industry and careers fairs, which offer participants direct access to employers and training providers.

For more information on Palace for Life Foundation's employment work, head here.