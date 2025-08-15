Hailing from Devon, the 20-year-old shot-stopper started out at Torquay United’s academy before breaking through with Exeter City in 2015, where he was regularly named in the senior matchday squad despite being just 15.

Lee signed his first professional contract in 2021 and made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Chelsea U21s in August of that year, before making his first league appearance in League One against Derby County in 2023.

During his time with the Grecians, Lee spent time garnering valuable senior experience on loan at Dorchester Town, Weston-super-Mare and Plymouth Parkway.

He departed Exeter this summer after making five first-team appearances for the Grecians, and has now made the switch to South London.

Describing himself as a vocal goalkeeper who enjoys having the ball at his feet, Lee told Palace TV: “I’m buzzing. Crystal Palace are a massive club, and I’m really looking forward to get going.

“The Palace Academy is a great complex. It’s what you need as a player to knuckle down and play your best football.

“I just want to develop as a goalie, do well for the Under-21s, and when I’m ready, train with the first-team and be the best version of myself.”

Everyone at the club would like to welcome Harry to Crystal Palace, and wish him the best of luck for his career in red and blue.