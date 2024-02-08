The Republic of Ireland international scored two important goals in consecutive games last month, continuing to catch the eye with her all-action displays.

After scoring a vital second-half equaliser – which set Palace on the way to victory – in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round victory over Blackburn, Nolan’s fine start to 2024 continued with a first-half opener at London City Lionesses in the Championship.

The centre-back also featured in Palace’s next two matches, coming on at half-time in the Continental League Cup trip to London City and also playing the full 90 minutes of the league encounter with Charlton Athletic.

Nolan won 57.4% of your votes to claim January’s award, with midfielder Lexi Potter second on 21.1%.

You can see the full results of the cinch Women's Player of the Month vote below.