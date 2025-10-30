Palace were ultimately beaten 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, but Henderson was once again on top form, with his sharp reactions in the 50th minute keeping the Eagles in the game.

After Gabriel's header came back off the crossbar following a well worked set-piece, the ball fell for Rice only a few yards outside of goal. The England international connected with a powerful effort that appeared destined for the net.

But with barely a split second to react, Henderson managed to stick his right hand out and keep the ball out. A high-quality stop from a goalkeeper in fine form.