Mustapha was one of the first names on the team sheet for Darren Powell, featuring in all but one of the U21s’ 30 fixtures in the 2024/25 campaign.

The 18-year-old scored 11 times in 29 games for the U21s, while also registering seven assists. He scored some sensational strikes, including a half-volley against Brighton & Hove Albion and a 25-yard screamer against Chelsea - both of which were nominated for the Goal of the Season.

His strong performances saw him earn a deserved place in the first-team mid-season friendly squad which traveled to Marbella to face Hamarkameratene back in March.

Mustapha also gained international recognition, after earning a call-up to the Sierra Leone senior squad in September 2024. He made his debut off the bench in a 0-0 draw against Chad, before coming off the bench once more to score his first-ever international goal against Zambia.

The midfielder was called up to the Sierra Leone national team once again in October 2024, where he played against Ivory Coast in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers. He also captained the Sierra Leone Under-20 side against Morocco.

When presented with the award, Mustapha said “I’m so happy to have won this award, it’s a good feeling to win it after a strong season.”