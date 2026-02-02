Mustapha will feature in the Championship after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at German side 1. FC Nürnberg.

Last season, the 19-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 29 appearances for our U21s, earning the club’s U21s Player of the Season award as well as a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season.

He also received his first senior call-up for Sierra Leone, scoring once in three appearances, and has been involved with Palace’s senior setup, including a mid-season friendly against HamKam in March 2025.

Mustapha signed a new deal with Palace until 2028 over the summer.

Everyone at the club wishes Hindolo the very best during his loan spell.