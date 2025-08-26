Having penned a new deal at Palace until 2028, Mustapha now joins 2. Bundesliga club Nürnberg on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024/25 campaign, recording 11 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances, winning Palace Under-21s’ Player of the Season award, and earning a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award.

Mustapha has been at the club since the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in January 2024.

He hit the ground running in the 2024/25 season, scoring in his first two games for the Under-21s, and was rewarded with his first-ever call-up to the Sierra Leone senior side. There, he scored his first international goal on just his second appearance for his country, a brilliant solo effort against Zambia.

At club level, Mustapha also featured as a part of the first-team squad in a mid-season friendly against HamKam in March 2025. Later that month, he was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of Month accolade.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Hindolo the best of luck during his loan spell.