The 17-year-old is a powerful midfielder who is good on the ball and capable of scoring goals from distance.

He has come through the ranks at the Academy after joining at Under-9s level. Mustapha has repeatedly played above his age group during his time at the Academy and has even featured for the Under-21s this season.

The youngster has played six games for Darren Powell’s U21s, scoring once. He has been a major part of the Under-18s side in 2023/24, with four goals and seven assists to his name in 16 appearances.