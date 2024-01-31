Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Hindolo Mustapha has signed his first professional contract with the club.
The 17-year-old is a powerful midfielder who is good on the ball and capable of scoring goals from distance.
He has come through the ranks at the Academy after joining at Under-9s level. Mustapha has repeatedly played above his age group during his time at the Academy and has even featured for the Under-21s this season.
The youngster has played six games for Darren Powell’s U21s, scoring once. He has been a major part of the Under-18s side in 2023/24, with four goals and seven assists to his name in 16 appearances.
Upon signing his professional contract Mustapha said: “It’s a good feeling [to have signed]. It’s everyone’s dream to get a pro contract. I’ve worked hard and I’m glad to have got it.”
U18s head coach Rob Quinn added: “Hindo has shown his qualities to help the team by contributing with both goals and assists. He is really exciting to watch when breaking play up and travelling with the ball with speed.
“He has been at the club since he was eight years old, so this a great reward for all of his and his family's hard work since then.”