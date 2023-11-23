West Ham (A) – Sunday, 3rd December, 14:00

There will be no Thameslink services from the south London area to central London due to the TLGN strike.

There will only be a limited number of Southern services from stations in the area, meaning journeys up to east London may be difficult.

Please check the latest information via TFL before matchday, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Bournemouth (H) – Wednesday, 6th December, 19:30

Due to industrial action, there will be no Southern services at Selhurst station. Thameslink trains will be calling at Norwood Junction as part of a limited service of just one train per hour, while there will be no Thameslink trains to central London after 21:38.

Normal Overground services are in operation via Norwood Junction.

South Western Railway are undertaking industrial action, meaning away fans may struggle to get into south London by train; this may lead to increased crowds via all other available routes.

Liverpool (H) – Saturday, 9th December, 12:30

Due to industrial action, there will be no Southern services calling at Selhurst station. Once again, Thameslink services will be extremely limited at Norwood Junction, which will impact home and away fans travelling from central London.

London Overground is working as normal via Norwood Junction.

Please check your journey in advance, and stay up to date with the latest information via the TFL, Southern and National Rail websites.