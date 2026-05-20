Riley joined Palace from PSV Eindhoven in 2024 ahead of the club's first-ever season in the Women's Super League.

She scored our first-ever home goal in the top-flight, netting the opener against Everton within a minute of the game kicking off.

The New Zealand international played 12 times in all competitions last season, grabbing an assist in the 3-0 win against Leicester City in the Women's League Cup.

She departs the club having made 32 appearances for Palace, scoring two goals.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Indiah for her contributions and wish her all the very best for the future.