The drivers' union has instructed its members to take part in a series of strikes from Tuesday 30th January to Monday 5th February, affecting different operators each day.

Services affected on 30th January include those lines which serve South London through the following operators: Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line.

We have therefore been advised that trains operated by the above companies will not be running on the 30th at any stations.

Whilst London Overground services are not directly involved in the strike, there is likely to be a knock-on effect – so supporters are warned that London Overground services may be reduced or even cancelled.

As a result, we encourage supporters to make alternative arrangements to attend the match.

We recognise the significant impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense support.