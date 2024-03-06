The Republic of Ireland winger, who joined the Eagles from West Ham United on a permanent transfer at the end of January, enjoyed a fine maiden month in the red and blue.

Atkinson not only scored in Palace’s outstanding 2-1 win against Southampton Women at St Mary’s Stadium – opening the scoring with an impressive individual effort, taking on her marker and finishing accurately into the bottom corner – but then also grabbed a vital second from close range in the Eagles’ 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in Sutton.

The winger has proven a real threat from out wide, and went on to win two more caps for the Republic of Ireland during the February international break.

As a result, Atkinson won 40.4% of supporters’ votes in a hotly-contested poll which saw large swathes of votes cast.

You can see the full results of your cinch Crystal Palace Women’s Player of the Month vote for February below.