After arriving at Selhurst Park in 2020, he made 17 appearances for the club – including saving a penalty against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.
Jack Butland will depart Crystal Palace upon the expiration of his contract.
Butland started every game as Palace reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2022, including against Chelsea at Wembley. He spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Manchester United.
Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Jack for his efforts in south London, and wish him all the best for the future.