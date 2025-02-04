Having been at the club since the age of six, Wells-Morrison has progressed through the ranks at the Academy, winning the U15 Floodlit Cup and Premier League International Cup over the years.

The South Londoner spent the first half of the season on loan at Wealdstone, making 17 appearances in the National League. He now joins Solihull Moors, who are in the same division and currently in the mix for a play-off spot.

The move sees Wells-Morrison once again link-up with manager Matt Taylor, who coached him at Wealdstone before joining the Moors last month.

Everyone at the club wishes Jack well on his loan spell.