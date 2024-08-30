Having been at the club since the age of six, Palace fan Wells-Morrison has progressed through the ranks at the Academy, winning the U15 Floodlit Cup, promotion to the Premier League 2 and the Premier League International Cup over the years.

The now 20-year-old midfielder gets to experience senior-level football, with the move north of the river to join Wealdstone FC in the National League.

He will now be a part of Matt Taylor’s side, as The Stones look to push on in their fifth season in the National League.

Everyone at the club wishes Jack well on his loan spell.