Montes has already enjoyed a strong start in Belgium, scoring two goals in a pre-season schedule that included First Division A clubs, OH Leuven and Beerschot, and French Ligue 1 champions Lille OSC.

The American midfielder joined Palace in May. He grew up in South Florida, and most recently represented college team Georgetown University in Washington, D.C, where he played a major role in the side that won its first NCAA National Championship in 2019.

During Georgetown's championship campaign, Montes co-led his team in scoring with 11 goals, five assists, and recognition as Big East Conference Midfielder of the Year.

Having represented the United States national team at the Under-19 level, Montes also played for Portland Timbers USL reserves, Portland Timbers Academy, F.C. Florida U23 and F.C. Florida Prep Academy.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Jacob the very best for the season ahead as he continues his development.