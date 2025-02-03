The 21-year-old Palace Academy graduate heads out on loan for the first time to link up with the Scottish Championship side.

An attacking midfielder, Raymond has been with Palace since Under-9s level, and was twice named in senior matchday squads last season. He registered three goals and four assists in 22 appearances for our Under-21s last season.

Raymond has previously represented both England and Wales in youth international football, twice playing for the latter at Under-21s level.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Jadan the best of luck for his loan move.