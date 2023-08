The 22-year-old defender joined Palace from Cork City in February 2021, initially on loan, and went on to represent the first-team in pre-season tours to Australia, Singapore and the United States.

O’Brien spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, helping them to earn to promotion to the Belgian Pro League.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. wishes Jake the very best for his future career.