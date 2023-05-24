Since joining in September 2014, the Scotland international has been an outstanding representative of CPFC, making 252 appearances in all competitions in a Palace shirt, playing over 19,000 minutes and scoring 19 times.

A virtual ever-present during his first six seasons in red and blue, McArthur missed just six Premier League games between the summers of 2017 and 2020.

Whilst he has been injured for much of this season – during which time he remained an important presence in the dressing room and at the training ground – he took the captain’s armband against Aston Villa in March, his 250th game for the club.

McArthur will leave as the current squad’s third longest-serving player, with only Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha spending longer at Selhurst Park.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “James has been a mainstay of the side for the best part of a decade, and has never given less than 100% when pulling on the shirt – his tenacity and energy has unquestionably had a huge impact on us retaining our Premier League status for that record period of time.

“An absolute stand-out professional, on and off the pitch, James’ leadership and character will be hard to replace. I’d like to personally thank him for his contribution to the club; and wish him and his family nothing but the very best for the future. We look forward to one day welcoming him back; he will always be welcome at Selhurst Park.”

McArthur said: “If you’d have told me when I first came to Crystal Palace that I’d be here for nine seasons, I’d have found it hard to believe, because it’s rare in football to spend so long at such an amazing Premier League club.

“I would like to thank everyone: all my managers, the Chairman, [Sporting Director] Dougie Freedman, and the players present and past. I’ve had a journey with so many people here over the years.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to every one of the fans. The support that I’ve had personally, and the support that they give the team, is like at no other club. When times are tough, Palace fans really get behind the team, and that’s so important to all of us. I will always be a fan of the club.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club would like to send James the best of wishes for his future, with our utmost thanks for his service.