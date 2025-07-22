Her impressive performances led to her signing her first professional contract with Chelsea in 2019, making her move south to English football.

Two years later and Napier joined London City Lionesses, where she played alongside Palace Women players Shae Yañez, Shanade Hopcroft and Hayley Nolan. She also shares a Scottish connection with midfielder Chloe Arthur, having both played for their country in 2023.

After a productive two-year spell at London City, Napier then joined Bristol City ahead of their 2023/24 WSL campaign. Across her two seasons with the club, she made 42 appearances and notably captained the Robins last season, demonstrating her influence both on and off the field.

Known as ‘J’ or ‘Jamie’ by teammates, Napier marks Jo Potter’s first signing as Palace Women manager, as preparations for the new campaign continue.

Speaking on her move to Palace, Napier said: “I'm delighted to be here, I'm really looking forward to getting started!

“I had a really good conversation with Jo, and I think both the club and I share similar values, goals and ambitions.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Jamie to South London and wish her the very best for her career in red and blue.

See Napier in action during our 2025/26 campaign, with Season Tickets on-sale now!