The centre-back joins Palace from Ligue 1 side Toulouse, where the 19-year-old made his professional breakthrough last season, playing 20 times in all competitions.

He will wear Palace’s No. 23 shirt.

Hailing from the Parisian suburb of Argenteuil, Canvot developed at France’s prestigious Clairefontaine academy before moving to the south of France. He subsequently joined Toulouse in 2021, initially featuring in the French fourth tier.

There, Canvot’s performances caught the eye of France’s international set-up. The defender has since represented his country at Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-20 levels.

Canvot becomes our fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Walter Benítez, Borna Sosa and Yeremy Pino.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Jaydee is an exciting talent whose progress has been on our radar for some time. We are pleased to welcome him to South London.

“His arrival bolsters a squad already brimming with talent and potential, and I look forward to seeing his impact both this season, and in the future, in red and blue."

Canvot added: "It’s very exciting. Crystal Palace are a really good club with a good sporting project.

"It's a big step because it's the best championship in the world, so I'm excited to start."

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Jaydee to South London and wish him the very best for his career with the club.