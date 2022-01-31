Speaking with Palace TV, the forward commented on his new deal, saying: “I’m happy. I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me. And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “We are delighted to secure the long-term future of Jean-Philippe. Coming to a new country, a new team and a new league is not easy and JP worked incredibly hard to get and then take his opportunities.

“He really has shown the aptitude, attitude and dedication we look for along with his natural footballing ability. I’m looking forward to seeing much more of him in a Palace shirt.”