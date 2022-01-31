Mateta began an 18-month loan to Palace from Mainz 05 in January 2021, which included an option to make the move permanent.
Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Crystal Palace, committing his services to the club until June 2026.
Two goals in his last five appearances helped Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich City and beat Millwall to progress in the FA Cup, and his maiden goal was a remarkable back-heel strike away at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.
Mateta’s returns in south London have contributed to his impressive career statistics to date, totalling 66 goals from 154 appearances.
Speaking with Palace TV, the forward commented on his new deal, saying: “I’m happy. I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me. And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family.”
Chairman Steve Parish added: “We are delighted to secure the long-term future of Jean-Philippe. Coming to a new country, a new team and a new league is not easy and JP worked incredibly hard to get and then take his opportunities.
“He really has shown the aptitude, attitude and dedication we look for along with his natural footballing ability. I’m looking forward to seeing much more of him in a Palace shirt.”