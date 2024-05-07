The Palace No. 14 has enjoyed his most prolific campaign in England to date, with his unstoppable strike against Manchester United his 15th of the season, with 12 coming in the Premier League.

Mateta set the tone back in August, scoring a brilliant individual hat-trick against Plymouth Argyle in the League Cup, before getting off the mark in the Premier League with back-to-back goals against Liverpool and Manchester City – the latter in a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down at the Etihad.

Since the arrival of Oliver Glasner he has moved up a gear, scoring nine times in 11 games – a total bettered by only two other Premier League players – and netting in all six home games under the Austrian, breaking the club's top-flight record in the process.

Following a supporters' vote, Mateta pipped Jefferson Lerma and Joachim Andersen into second and third place respectively.

Collecting the award from Clinton Morrison, Mateta beamed: "It means a lot, I’m very happy – and thank you for this award!

"I’m working a lot with the lads and myself. We're pressing high and I’m having more chances to score. I know I can score when I have chances!"

Full highlights of the ceremony will follow on Palace TV before the end of the season.