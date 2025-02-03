Since joining Palace from Leicester City in January 2017, Schlupp has made 247 appearances for the club, 220 of which have come in the Premier League – the fourth-highest total in the Eagles’ history.

Across nine separate seasons with Palace, the versatile Ghana international has registered 15 assists and 19 goals, most recently netting a Goal of the Season contender against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 2023/24.

Schlupp now links up with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic who, under manager Brendan Rodgers, currently hold a 10-point lead at the top of this season’s table.

The club would like to wish Jeffrey the very best of luck with his loan spell in Glasgow.