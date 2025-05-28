An important and trusted member of the squad under numerous managers at Selhurst Park, the 32-year-old has made 247 appearances for the club since moving to South London from Leicester City in January 2017.

Schlupp’s pace, athleticism and diligence off the ball made him a regular pick in numerous Palace squads, and his willingness to fulfil a variety of roles across the pitch – as well as his eye for a spectacular goal – rendered him a fan favourite in SE25.

During his stay in South London, Schlupp scored 19 times, including our opener in the famous 3-2 win at Manchester City in 2018; a second-half winner against Bournemouth in 2019; a goal within a minute of coming on against Leicester City in 2021; a Premier League Goal of the Month contender against Manchester United in February 2023; and that stunning equaliser against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 2024. He also recorded 17 assists.

In August 2023, Schlupp made his 200th appearance for the club. With 220 Premier League appearances for Palace to his name, he has made our fourth-highest number of appearances in the competition. He departs SE25 with an FA Cup winner’s medal to add to his collection, having featured in our third-round win over Stockport Country.

After 16 appearances for Palace this season, Schlupp has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Celtic, where he went on to win the Scottish Premiership title.

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Across nine separate seasons with Crystal Palace, Jeffrey has made many an important contribution to the Football Club – and scored some incredible goals!

“Whatever has been asked of him – whatever the role, whenever the time – he has given his utmost to, and it speaks volumes that he has made such a great impression in different systems and under different managers.

“Successful squads are built on players of Jeffrey’s calibre and character, and we have much to thank him for as he moves on from SE25. He leaves with our heartfelt gratitude, and the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace."

Schlupp said: "It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club.

"I've met some great people – the Chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years – and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.

"You ask anybody about the Palace fans, and they know about the atmosphere that they create, and the amount of times they've pulled us through in difficult times. They've been our 12th man – so thank you to all the fans who have always supported me.

"Hopefully I've done you proud. I'll definitely see you again soon."