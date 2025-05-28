The 32-year-old is departing South London this summer after eight-and-a-half seasons with the Eagles, for whom he has been an important member of the squad in a variety of different roles and under multiple different managers.

Schlupp has made 247 Palace appearances since joining the club from Leicester City in January 2017, including 220 in the Premier League – making him our fourth-highest appearance maker in the competition.

Along the way, he has scored a number of important – often spectacular – goals, including our first in a 3-2 win at Manchester City in December 2018; a second-half winner versus Bournemouth in December 2019; and a stunning late equaliser from distance against Fulham in April 2024.

Schlupp has spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Celtic, but departs SE25 this summer with an FA Cup winner’s medal to his name, having featured in our third-round win over Stockport County.

He was presented with the medal – and the Chairman’s Award – at a recent visit to the Crystal Palace Training Ground, where the popular figure bade farewell to teammates and staff members.

There, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Jeffrey is somebody who has contributed massively to the club – and not only has he been outstanding for the club, he’s also been a fantastic friend.

“He is everything that is Crystal Palace. He comes in and he works tirelessly every day, sets the right mentality and has the right attitude. He deserves to be recognised with the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.”