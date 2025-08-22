The 19-year-old striker returns to League Two following his loan spell at Port Vale last season, when he helped the Valiants to secure promotion.

Umolu joined Palace in July 2024 and made an impressive start to his time in South London, scoring eight goals in his first 10 games for the Under-21s, including a hat-trick against then-Premier League 2 champions Tottenham Hotspur.

His performances in November 2024 saw him nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Jemiah the best of luck during his loan spell.