“It feels good!" Derry told Palace TV. "There were a lot of good contenders.

“I saw Zach Marsh get up and we just locked eyes. I knew he was going to play it to me. When I got the ball, only one thing was really on my mind: I chopped in, cut back out and just whipped it into the top bins.

“After beating a player like that, you just think ‘I’ve done all of this, I can't mess it up now.’ It’s been an ideal start so far, scoring five in four games, but I’ve got to carry it on."

Commenting on the campaign so far, having earned his scholarship in the summer, Derry said: "It’s been brilliant playing in the U18s so far.

"All the boys, from the first years upwards, have taken us in, and it doesn’t feel any different – it’s perfect. Zach and I in particular have a good relationship even in training, and it’s come out on the pitch so far.

“We want to win everything we can this season, but mainly the FA Youth Cup and the league.”

