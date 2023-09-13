In a close-fought game against Reading in Under-18 Premier League South, Derry picked up the ball from a quickly taken Zach Marsh free-kick – and never looked back.
The teenager raced towards the box, sitting down his marker and curling a right-footed effort into the top corner to give Palace a 2-1 lead. They held on to win the match, sending them top of the league on goal difference.
The youngster won 32.4% of supporters' votes, beating first-team goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta against Plymouth Argyle (29.7%) and Joachim Andersen against Brentford (16.5%).
The award caps a standout month for Derry, who has registered five goals and one assist in his first four games of the season.