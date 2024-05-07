The 16-year-old forward has enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign, scoring a remarkable 16 goals across 22 appearances in all competitions.

Derry also has six assists to his name, linking up with last season’s winner Zach Marsh on multiple occasions.

His performances have also seen him earn international recognition, as he was called up to England Under-17s for their UEFA Under-17 European Championship qualifiers earlier in the season.

He made an instant impact for the Young Lions, netting four goals in his first three games to help the side qualify for the latter stage of the tournament.