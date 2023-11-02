The 16-year-old winger has been a staple in Rob Quinn’s U18 side: starting all eight games of the season so far, scoring seven and assisting four.

He will be a part of Greg Lincoln’s England U17 squad as they begin their 2024 UEFA European U17 Championship qualifiers against the Faroe Islands, Kosovo and Croatia.

They are in Group 9, which is hosted in Croatia, and will play all three teams once in the coming week to determine their qualification to the latter stage.

Full fixture details are outlined below, check back here for updates!

All times GMT.

England Under-17s - Jesse Derry

Friday, 3rd Nov: England v Faroe Islands (11:00)

Monday, 6th Nov: England v Kosovo (11:00)

Thursday, 9th, Nov: England v Croatia (12:00)