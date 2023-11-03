Having celebrated his 21st birthday at the start of the month, Rak-Sakyi enjoyed a Man of the Match performance – as chosen by Palace supporters – against Nottingham Forest two days later.

The winger came on in the first-half and brought the Selhurst Park crowd to their feet, providing pace and trickery on the right flank and coming close to breaking the deadlock, leading manager Roy Hodgson to say after the game: “I was delighted for him… today he got his chance, and I think he took it extremely well.”

Rak-Sakyi also played just under half-an-hour of Palace’s matches against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. He will now look to build on appearing in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Rak-Sakyi becomes the third cinch Player of the Month winner this season, after Jordan Ayew claimed August’s award and Joachim Andersen won September’s prize.