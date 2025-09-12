The 22-year-old winger joined Palace’s Academy from Chelsea in 2019, and has since made 10 senior appearances for the club in all competitions.

After impressing on loan with Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, Rak-Sakyi spent last season in the Championship with Sheffield United, where he scored seven times in 36 matches as the Blades narrowly missed out on promotion through the play-offs.

He will now continue his career in the Turkish Super League with Rizespor, who finished ninth in the top-flight last season.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Jes the very best of luck for his time in Turkey.