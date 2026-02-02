The 23-year-old winger links up with Mark Robins’ side as they continue their push for promotion from the Championship.

Rak-Sakyi joined Palace’s Academy from Chelsea in 2019 and has since made 10 senior appearances for the club in all competitions.

He impressed during a loan spell with Charlton Athletic in 2022/23 before scoring seven goals in 35 Championship appearances for Sheffield United last season.

Rak-Sakyi began the current campaign on loan with Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish top flight, featuring 13 times and registering four goals and one assist.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Jes the very best during his loan spell with the Potters.