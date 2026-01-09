In the WSL2, Palace Women played two and won two in December, beating second-place Birmingham City 3-0 at home before winning 3-2 away at third-place Bristol City.

Six points in December saw Palace climb to fifth in the table, with Potter's side now just three points off of a play-off position.

Upon receiving the award, Potter said: "We knew what a tough last week that was going to be before the Christmas break, but I think it's a credit to my staff, first and foremost, and to every single player that was in and around the squad.

"I think it was deserved for the whole team and the whole squad."

The award was decided by an independent panel consisting of LMA Members, pundits, former professional players, and journalists from across the women’s game.

Congratulations, Jo!